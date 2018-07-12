*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

TreeTwo Weeks Later

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Thursday, July 12, 2018
User-submitted story by JAN Chamberlain
Top of Tree

Ttwo weeks have gone by since the storm that

blew down the big tree near the corner of Dunkin and

Caruthers in Cape..The tree has turned from green to

brown. You can still take some exciting photos

Tree Resting
Virew Bottom of Trunk Through Limbs
Dusty Roots
Leaves and Limbs
Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: