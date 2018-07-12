A Look Back

*Menu
Thursday, July 12, 2018
These youngsters tour the Cape Girardeau police headquarters, which was shared with Fire Station No. 1, at Independence and Frederick streets, on Sept. 24, 1956. City government operations and a typical court trial were viewed in a demonstration for 404 pupils from eight Cape Girardeau grade schools during morning and afternoon sessions of the annual Kiwanis Club-sponsored Kids' Day program. [The Cape Girardeau Police Department moved to the old Grace United Methodist Church, corner of Independence and Sprigg streets, in 1960. The police department moved to a new facility at 40 S. Sprigg St. in 1976. That building was vacated earlier this year for a new facility at 2530 Maria Louise Lane.] The old police/fire station is now the Cape River Heritage Museum.]
G.D. FRONABARGER ~ Southeast Missourian archive