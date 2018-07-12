Greg Dowdy ~ gdowdy@rustmedia.com

Cape Girardeau Public Library offers resources accessible from home

Whether youre browsing for your next page-turner, breathing deep with yoga or learning to play the ukulele, the Cape Girardeau Public Library is the place to be.

We like to think of ourselves as a local community hub for information, says Whitney Vandeven, event coordinator at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Either we have access to the information people need, or we can find them a resource for it.

Cardholders at Cape Girardeau Public Library have access to many services beyond checking out books, from applying for a passport to learning how to diagnose problems with cars. Many of these resources are accessible from home. Heres a quick look at a few of these services and how you can utilize them.

Books-by-mail

For those who are homebound, this is your solution to borrowing interesting new reads from the library without leaving your house. Librarians will select books for you based on your reading preferences, and these books will be delivered to your home either by mail or by a volunteer.

Volunteer Cecelia Wittmer, who has been delivering books to peoples homes for three years now, says this service is one that can link people who are homebound to the community. She enjoys visiting with each person she delivers books to.

Sign up by calling the library at (573) 334-5279.

InterLibrary loan

You are searching for the book youve wanted to read or the movie youve wanted to see for forever, but cant find it at the library. If this has ever happened to you, InterLibrary loans can provide a solution for getting that book or movie into your hands. With InterLibrary loans, librarians help track down books, articles or movies for you through a network of Missouri libraries. If its available at a different library in the courier service, the item can be sent to you at no charge; there are small fees for items borrowed from a library outside of the courier service. To use the InterLibrary loan service, contact the information desk at ext. 113 or 121.

Apply for a passport

Headed out of the country sometime soon? Anytime the library is open, you can stop by to apply for your passport. Pick up an application from the library or fill it out online, but dont sign it until you are at the library. The regular passport fee of $110 applies, plus a $35 library execution fee; for an additional $10, the library can also take your passport photo. And be sure to bring your drivers license or valid government ID, as well as proof of U.S. citizenship in the form of your original birth certificate, U.S. passport or original naturalization certificate. Bon voyage.

Vehicle repair

Become a mechanic and fix your own car by using the Chilton Library guide to diagnose your vehicles issues, and then repair it. The guide can be accessed from home by hovering over the Digital Branch tab at the top of the librarys web page and clicking on the More Resources link. Use your library card number to login  tools not included.

Internet hotspot access

Thanks to TechSoup, patrons of the library can check out one of 16 high-speed internet hotspots with unlimited data for two weeks  for completely free. Up to five devices can utilize the internet from the hotspot at one time, making this solution ideal for those who do not otherwise have internet access. There is often a waiting list, although usually the wait is not longer than one and a half weeks.

Telescopes

Gaze at the stars with one of two telescopes available for check-out. Telescopes maybe be checked out for one week at a time, and include directions, as well as a QR code for access to more usage tips online.

Aaron Palmer does photography and has checked out a telescope from the library to use with adapters that attach to his camera, to take photos of the moon and satellites.

You really see the craters in depth  you can magnify it 800 times and see the cracks in the craters, he says of his experience. Its really helpful and convenient for the library to provide this.

Music lessons

As of Summer 2018, the Cape Girardeau Public Library offers online music lessons for those wanting to learn to play guitar, piano, ukulele or harmonica, or improve their voice. The library also has purchased 10 ukuleles to use at its in-person summer ukulele classes; the instruments will become available for checkout in August. To access the online music lessons, cardholders can visit capelibrary.org, or download the rbdigital app.

Language learning

Ever wanted to learn Spanish? Swahili? French? Greek? Duolingo can help, and the library has a link to it on its website at capelibrary.org. Access it by hovering over the Digital Branch tab at the top of the webpage and then clicking on More Resources. With 31 languages to choose from, users can commit to different amounts of practice time each day and receive accountability email reminders to practice the language everyday. A library card is not required to use this service, so whether youre a resident of Cape Girardeau or not, learn away.

EBSCOHost

EBSCOHost is an online database housing thousands of online articles, e-books and videos that can be accessed by a paid subscription. Lucky for us, Cape Girardeau Public Library has paid the subscription fee so cardholders can use this service for free. As the database used for research by many higher education institutions, EBSCOHost truly unlocks the world. Use your library card number to log in and start learning.

Practice math, writing, speaking and reading skills

Prepare for the GED. View writing, math and reading tutorials. Access career prep. Help your grandkids with their homework. You can do all this and more using LearningExpress Library. This resource is available under the More Resources tab at the Cape Girardeau Public Librarys website; you can create an account and login using your library card number.