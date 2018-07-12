Fair, River Campus bring talent to Cape

Editorial

The SEMO District Fair and the River Campus recently announced entertainment coming to Cape Girardeau.

Diamond Rio, most known for its hit "Meet in the Middle" in 1991 will be headlining the fair entertainment this year on Sept. 13. The country band also produced "Love a Little Stronger" and "Walking Away." Rounding out the entertainment will be Christian artists Natalie Grant ("More than Anything") and Citizen Way on Sept. 11; country artists Granger Smith ("Happens Like That" and "If the Boot Fits") on Sept. 12.

River Radio's "Heartland Idol" competition will take place on Sept. 10.

As for the River Campus, officials announced the lineup for its 12th season, which includes touring companies as well as Southeast Missouri State University's student productions.

As journalist Marybeth Niederkorn recently reported, the season's highlights include "Turn it UP! The New Sound of New Orleans," "Evita" and "RENT" in The Bank of Missouri Touring Series; "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Sister Act" and "Othello" in the Rhodes 101 Stops and Commerce Bank Conservatory of Theatre and Dance Series; and Handel's celebrated masterpiece "Messiah" and Verdi's world renowned "Requiem" performed as part of the Cuba Financial Southeast Missouri Symphony Series.

Moscow Ballet's "The Great Russian Nutcracker" returns to the River Campus on Dec. 11. For other events and ticket information, visit rivercampus.org.

Both the fair and the River Campus bring art and entertainment options to the community. We thank all those who work behind the scenes to make it happen.