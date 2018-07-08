SUMMER COMEDY "WHITE LIES" OPENS JULY 12....

River City Players summer show opens July 12 and runs through July 15. This is a one act comedy written by Richard James and directed by Debbie Barnhouse. Synopsis of the show : 4 women who graduated college 20 years ago and have not seen each other since their graduation decide to meet for a nice dinner out and get reacquainted. What could go wrong with that? A whole lot of everything is what happens. Nostrils flare, honesty can be hurtful, and people change after 20 years. Throw in a flitty waitress that doesn't take to insults well and you have a production that will keep you laughing until the very end. Make reservations by calling Port Cape at 573-334-0954. Recommend ages 18+