Ron Nall led Cape Muny Band with distinction, excellence

Editorial

After 26 years, Ron Nall stepped down as director of the Cape Municipal Band recently, giving way to Neil Casey, former band director at Cape Girardeau Central High School.

Nall said he loved directing the municipal band, but his eyesight is getting worse, and he didn't want it to affect the performances. He'll continue playing the French horn, the instrument he played when he began with the band 48 years ago. Nall said he hopes to continue playing for at least two more years to reach 50 years with the band.

According to a recent story by Marybeth Niederkorn, Nall graduated from high school in his hometown of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, then studied music at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. He majored in music as a college student, later earning his master's in the subject and directing bands at area high schools from Woodland High School in Marble Hill, Missouri, to Caruthersville High School to Potosi High School.

After 12 years as a band director, Nall went to work for Central High School in Cape Girardeau, and in 1970 joined the municipal band.

Nall retired from Central in 1998.

As for the new director, Casey taught band at Cape Girardeau public schools for 29 years, and was band director at the high school for the last 14 years of his career before he retired. This is Casey's 36th season with the band.

Casey has a passion for music, too, and we expect this will make for a smooth transition.

The municipal band is one of many things that shapes Cape Girardeau. Nall is only the ninth conductor of the municipal band since 1900. That is certainly a milestone.

We thank Nall for his 26 years leading the band, and wish Casey well as he takes the baton.