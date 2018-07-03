Cape Girardeau County

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, recorder of deeds, during June are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.

TAX LIENS FILED

Shirrell, Jeremy W.

Guilliams, Mark R. and Melissa H. (IRS)

Elliott, Jeffrey S. and Rhonda R. (IRS)

Studie, Ronnie S. Jr. (IRS)

Landgraf & Son LLC (IRS)

Willett, Celia and Jeremy D. (IRS)

Willett, Jeremy D. (IRS)

Armstrong, Caryn L. and Lee M. (IRS)

Macke, Victor S. (IRS)

MCTX2 LLC (IRS)

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

Westcott, Andrew H.

TAX LIENS EXPUNGED

Ernest Communications Inc. (26)

Merchapolitan LLC (2)