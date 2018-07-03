Scott County

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Tara L. Mason, recorder of deeds, during June are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 545-3551.

TAX LIENS FILED

Pate, Kenneth N. (IRS)

Moore, Brooks H. (IRS)

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

Beck, Gerald L.

TAX LIENS EXPUNGED

Eftink, Deborah L.

Eftink, John H.

2 Sides Grillin LLC

Sides, Crystal G.

Ernest Communications Inc. (26)

Sides, Robert E.