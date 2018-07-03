Prayer 7-3-18

Most read stories
- Poplar Bluff nail manufacturer gets hammered by new tariffs on steel (6/22/18)7
- Leland Shivelbine, longtime Cape music lover, businessman, dies at 92 (6/25/18)
- Homeowner wants Cape city's help with flooding problem; city says it is developer's responsibility (6/26/18)7
- Cape city, carGO 'deliver' legal dispute over liquor license issue (6/27/18)8
- Cape business lays off 4 in response to tariff-affected Poplar Bluff nail company (6/26/18)11
- Cape to end recycling of plastic bags due to decision in China (6/26/18)14
- Passing the baton: Nall to step down from directing Cape muny band (6/27/18)2
- Culture & Entertainment Notebook: Harmon Field Public Swimming Pool keeps making a splash (6/29/18)1
- Man drowns in quarry near Old Appleton (7/2/18)
- One City plans mural, community center to promote unity (6/28/18)