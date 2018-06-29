Freck Shivelbine's memory will live on

Editorial

Freck Shivelbine's memory will live forever in Cape Girardeau.

For every mother or father in the Cape Girardeau area that passes on their love for playing an instrument, chances are Shivelbine had a hand in it.

Shivelbine, who once began training as a Navy pilot, opened a store with his father, who was the band director at Central High. Shivelbines Music Store opened on July 1, 1949. Since that time, musicians all over the area have been leasing or buying instruments from this downtown Cape Girardeau store.

But he wasn't just a musician and store owner. Shivelbine was very involved in his community.

As reported recently by Ben Matthews, Shivelbine was a member of the Cape Noon Lions Club since 1950, serving as the club's president from 1963 to 1964. The Leland J. "Freck" Shivelbine Lifetime Achievement Award was established this year as one of the club's highest honors.

Shivelbine also served on the boards of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, the River Heritage Mural Association and the Glenn House; as well as serving as one of Old Town Cape's original board members and helping launch the popular Tunes at Twilight outdoor concert series in Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Shivelbine's music store was named Small Business of the Year by the Cape Girardeau Chamber, but Shivelbine was also honored with the Old Town Cape Excellence in Preservation Award and the Otto F. Dingeldein Award in 1998, which honors those who have improved the cultural enrichment of the community. He also was recognized by Old Town Cape with the Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award, given to those who have enriched the downtown area.

He also generously gave of his time and earnings, having helped secure and raise funds for the band shell at Capaha Park so that the city did not have to dispense funds from the general fund.

Shivelbine shaped the culture of Cape Girardeau in many ways. His memory will live on in the sounds of trumpets and horns at Capaha Park, though the songs at Tunes at Twilight and in so many other ways.

We offer our sincere condolences to the Shivelbine family, but celebrate his many contributions to our city.