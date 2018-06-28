Be safe, respectful, lawful with your fireworks

Editorial

Fireworks went on sale yesterday in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, and that means things are going to start popping.

The setting off of fireworks is an American tradition and pastime.

But they are explosives, so please be careful to prevent others and show respect to others.

Be sure you know your local ordinances. Certain fireworks are banned in certain municipality.

As reported by Joshua Hartwig, for example, the City of Cape Girardeau prohibits the sale, distrubtion or discharging of bottle rockets, and disallows purchases of fireworks for minors younger than 17 years. It also requires adult supervision of any child using fireworks.

Cape Girardeau and Jackson also limit the times during which people may shoot off fireworks. They are limited from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. except for the Fourth, when they are allowed to midnight.

The state fire marshall issued a news release recently with the following tips for safety:

* Make sure to have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.

* Only light fireworks one at a time; never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned.

* Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.

* Never shoot fireworks off from a glass jar or container.

* Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol.

* Never store fireworks from season to season.

Have fun celebrating our nation's independence this year. Please use extreme caution when doing so.