July Fourth sparks regulations reminder

Independence Day is one week away  as hinted by the multiple fireworks stands popping up throughout Southeast Missouri  with consumer sales of explosives beginning today in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Those living in Cape Girardeau and Jackson who choose to use consumer fireworks may do so between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. today through Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to midnight July 4.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau website, bottle rockets may not be sold, distributed or discharged within the city limits of Cape Girardeau. Its also deemed unlawful for any individual younger than 17 to purchase or attempt to purchase fireworks, and without the direct supervision of a parent or guardian, any individual younger than 17 may also not possess or discharge fireworks.

To ensure safety and the well-being of others, officials are urging caution when celebrating on the Fourth of July.

State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said in a news release Tuesday public firework shows are the safest way to enjoy fireworks.

Across the nation, July Fourth is the busiest day of the year for fires, and fireworks cause almost one-half of fires that day, Bean said in the release.

And according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website, 250 people a day, on average, are admitted to emergency rooms with fireworks-related injuries in the weeks around the July Fourth holiday.

In 2015, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 11,900 people for fireworks-related injuries  according to the National Fire Protection Association website  with 51 percent of those injuries to the extremities and 41 percent to the head.

Fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires per year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires, and 16,900 outside and other fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Those same fires cause an average of three deaths, 40 civilian injuries and an average of $43 million in direct property damage each year, the website stated.

It is essential that you consider how to eliminate the many risks they present  from dangerous burns and other injuries to house fires. Also, find out whether fireworks are even legal to use where you live, Bean said.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety recommends keeping these safety guidelines in mind when commemorating the Fourth of July:

* Confirm fireworks are legal where you live; purchase fireworks only from a properly licensed retailer.

* Only use fireworks in a large open space that has been cleared of flammable materials.

* Always keep young children away from fireworks; if teens are permitted to handle fireworks, they should be closely supervised by an adult; always wear eye protection.

* Make sure to have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.

* Only light fireworks one at a time; never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned.

* Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.

* Never shoot fireworks off from a glass jar or container.

* Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol.

* Never store fireworks from season to season.

