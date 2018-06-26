*Menu
Local 4-Hers selected for National 4-H Congress

Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Hannah Aufdenberg, Morgan Crutsinger, and Adam Koenig from Cape Girardeau County and Rachel Grubbs from Scott County were selected as delegates to National 4-H Congress during State 4-H Congress May 30- June 1, 2018. They are part of 20 delegates who will represent Missouri at the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, GA November 23-27, 2018. Selection for this trip combines scores from a written recognition form and interview. Attendance at National 4-H Congress is a culminating event for many 4-Hers and a highly sought after award.

We are delighted to reward these hard-working 4-H members with an unforgettable experience, said Teresa Bishop, Project Coordinator, 4-H Center for Youth Development.

The National 4-H Congress experience provides an opportunity for 4-H members from across the country to come together and learn about community involvement, culture, diversity, and service to others while meeting new friends and experiencing Atlanta, Georgia.

