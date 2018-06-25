Local Band Opens for Sara Evans

Recently local Country- Rock Band The Hollerboys based out of Euby- Dam Holler, Jonesboro, IL competed against other local bands for a chance to open up for multi platinum country music star Sara Evans at Walkers Bluff Carterville, IL. The Hollerboys were one of the two local acts to win this amazing opportunity! We are all extremely proud of all of The Hollerboys hard work. Their most recent local performance was at the VFW in Anna for the Ruck to Remember Memorial Day Ceremony. The Hollerboys perform all over Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. If you would like to follow the local band you can do so via www.thehollerboys.com , as well as Facebook, and Instagram.