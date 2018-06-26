- Committee to start planning process for indoor aquatic center in Cape (6/20/18)1
Be safe with warmer temperatures on the way
The first major heat wave stifled the region last week, and after a bit of a respite late last week and into the weekend, temperatures are forecast to rise into the mid to upper 90s soon.
This makes for dangerous conditions, so if you work outdoors or have children playing in ball tournaments, please be careful. Use cold, wet towels to keep those ballplayers cool. Find shade and don't forget the sunscreen. If you know people living without air conditioning, please check on them. Sometimes fans aren't enough, and can give people living in the heat a false sense of security, because although fans keep air moving, they do nothing to help body temperature.
Here are some signs to watch out for, according to ready.gov:
Heat Cramps
Signs: Muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms, or legs
Actions: Go to a cooler location. Remove excess clothing. Take sips of cool sports drinks with salt and sugar. Get medical help if cramps last more than an hour.
Heat exhaustion
Signs: Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, or fainting
Actions: Go to an air-conditioned place and lie down. Loosen or remove clothing. Take a cool bath. Take sips of cool sports drinks with salt and sugar. Get medical help if symptoms get worse or last more than an hour.
Heat stroke
Signs: Extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees) taken orally; red, hot, and dry skin with no sweat; rapid, strong pulse; dizziness; confusion; or unconsciousness
Actions: Call 911 or get the person to a hospital immediately. Cool down with whatever methods are available until medical help arrives.
Use caution. Drink plenty of fluids if you're out in this type of weather. Ice cream doesn't hurt, either.