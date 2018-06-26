Be safe with warmer temperatures on the way

Editorial

The first major heat wave stifled the region last week, and after a bit of a respite late last week and into the weekend, temperatures are forecast to rise into the mid to upper 90s soon.

This makes for dangerous conditions, so if you work outdoors or have children playing in ball tournaments, please be careful. Use cold, wet towels to keep those ballplayers cool. Find shade and don't forget the sunscreen. If you know people living without air conditioning, please check on them. Sometimes fans aren't enough, and can give people living in the heat a false sense of security, because although fans keep air moving, they do nothing to help body temperature.

Here are some signs to watch out for, according to ready.gov:

Heat Cramps

Signs: Muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms, or legs

Actions: Go to a cooler location. Remove excess clothing. Take sips of cool sports drinks with salt and sugar. Get medical help if cramps last more than an hour.

Heat exhaustion

Signs: Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, or fainting

Actions: Go to an air-conditioned place and lie down. Loosen or remove clothing. Take a cool bath. Take sips of cool sports drinks with salt and sugar. Get medical help if symptoms get worse or last more than an hour.

Heat stroke

Signs: Extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees) taken orally; red, hot, and dry skin with no sweat; rapid, strong pulse; dizziness; confusion; or unconsciousness

Actions: Call 911 or get the person to a hospital immediately. Cool down with whatever methods are available until medical help arrives.

Use caution. Drink plenty of fluids if you're out in this type of weather. Ice cream doesn't hurt, either.