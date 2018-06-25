*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Advance Resident Surprised with $2,000 Scholarship to WGU Missouri

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Monday, June 25, 2018
User-submitted story by Pamela Powell
WGU Missouri Community Relations Manager presents a scholarship check to Tiffany Wright.

Advance resident Tiffany Wright was recently surprised with a $2,000 scholarship to WGU Missouri. The Women in Leadership Scholarship is awarded to women who are ready to ramp up their careers, break through that glass ceiling, and share what they have to offer the workplace.

Wright works as the Director of Accounting and HR for Gill Group in Dexter. She was officially presented with the scholarship on June 5 by WGU Missouri Community Relations Manager John Hardin. Wright is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Accounting at WGU Missouri.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: