Advance Resident Surprised with $2,000 Scholarship to WGU Missouri

Advance resident Tiffany Wright was recently surprised with a $2,000 scholarship to WGU Missouri. The Women in Leadership Scholarship is awarded to women who are ready to ramp up their careers, break through that glass ceiling, and share what they have to offer the workplace.

Wright works as the Director of Accounting and HR for Gill Group in Dexter. She was officially presented with the scholarship on June 5 by WGU Missouri Community Relations Manager John Hardin. Wright is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Accounting at WGU Missouri.