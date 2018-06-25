*Menu
14u Missouri Babe Ruth State Softball Champions

Monday, June 25, 2018
User-submitted story by Mary Beth Milam

The 14u Heartland Havoc placed 1st in this weekend Missouri Babe Ruth State Softball Tournament, which was held in Scott City, MO on June 21st-24th. The team is made up of ladies from Benton, Chaffee, and Delta, MO.

Kimberly Seabaugh and Tabbetha Buchanon from Benton.

Abby Cowell, Lauren Wagoner, Jayden Welch, and Lilly Wessel from Chaffee.

Kendall Holweg, Brooke Coomer, Ashtin Fowler, Sadie Hornbuckle, and Ashley White from Delta.

The team is coached by Kendra Kinder, Samantha Bartels and Steven Wessel.

The Heartland Havoc will be continuing onto the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament in Elizabeth, Colorado on July 5-8th

