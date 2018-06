Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Foundation to Host Travel Presentation for Canadian Rockies by Train

Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Foundation is hosting an upcoming travel presentation to highlight an upcoming travel opportunities with the longest-standing U.S. tour operator Collette and local travel agency, 1st Class Travel. Interested travelers can learn more about the Canadian Rockies by Train by attending a free, informational presentation.

WHEN: July 25, 2018 at 6:00 pm WHERE: 711 N Clark, Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701

TOUR INFORMATION: Canadian Rockies by Train departs in June 2019 for 9 days and includes 13 meals.

Climb aboard as VIA Railís The Canadian takes you between Vancouver and Jasper a once-in-a-lifetime overnight train journey. Relax in the dome car and experience panoramic views of snow-capped mountains, glacial lakes, rushing rivers and the sheer unspoiled wilderness of Canada. In Jasper and see the dramatic Maligne Canyon and its picture-perfect lake, where you enjoy breakfast with a view! Journey along the unforgettable Icefields Parkway. Stop at Columbia Icefield and choose from a Glacier Experience across this mass of glacier ice or take a walk on the Glacier Skywalk. Feel like royalty while overnighting in the regionís most elegant hotels and resorts. Discover the natural beauty of Moraine Lake, the powerful Bow Falls and impressive Hoodoos.

CONTACT: To RSVP to the presentation or to request a free brochure for more information on any of these tours, please contact 1st Class Travel by calling (573) 651-0088 or shari@gofirstclasstravel.com