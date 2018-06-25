1st Class Travel to Host Travel Presentation for Magical Christmas Markets

1st Class Travel is hosting an upcoming travel presentation to highlight an upcoming travel opportunities with the longest-standing U.S. tour operator Collette. Interested travelers can learn more about the Magical Christmas Markets by attending a free, informational presentation.

WHEN: July 23, 2018 at 6:00 pm WHERE: 3443B William St (next to Wal-Mart) Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701

TOUR INFORMATION: Magical Christmas Markets of Austria and Germany departs

November 24, 2018 for 7 days and includes 8 meals.

Delight in a single hotel stay in the charming town of Innsbruck, alive with holiday cheer. Travel through Austria and Germany to explore the history and tastes of this region and to spend time browsing its famous Christmas markets. Join a local guide to discover Innsbruck  you choose either historic or architectural perspectives. Be introduced to the exciting city of Munich on a panoramic tour. Venture by train into the mountains to the charming village of Seefeld to warm yourself with a glass of schnapps and enjoy a traditional carriage ride. Journey to Salzburg for a walking tour with a local expert and a delightful dinner at the centuries-old St. Peter's Restaurant. Relish the holiday season that adorns the region in lights, energizes it with activity, and decorates it with market stands filled with handmade crafts.

CONTACT: To RSVP to the presentation or to request a free brochure for more information on any of these tours, please contact 1st Class Travel by calling (573) 651-0088 or shari@firstclasstravel.com