10U State Champions

The SEMO South Sluggers took 1st place in the Babe Ruth state tournament that was held in Scott City, MO June 21-24. The players were composed of girls from Chaffee, Scott City and Oran. Carlyanne Cossou, Jocelyn Hanlon, Jersie Lynn, Millie Carroll, Bailey Robertson, Leah Vandeven, Isabelle Seyer, Addison Uhrhan, Ashtyn Rhodes, Jordynn Blair-Brown and Grace Ancell were all from Chaffee. Mari Fuemmeler and Kolie Morgan were from Oran. Halle Comer was from Scott City. The team was coached by Clark Cossou, Jeremy Vandeven, Jennifer Lynn and Josh Hanlon.