Vargas contract extension a good move by regents

Editorial

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents voted earlier this month to offer university president Carlos Vargas-Aburto a three-year contract.

Vargas has had the task of leading the institution through deep state budget cuts, while maintaining educational quality. The contract keeps his salary and annuity at the current level: $278,000 and a $30,000 annuity.

The regents are happy with the work Vargas is doing.

This University is very fortunate to have a man of Dr. Vargas character and credentials as our president, and we want him to know how much we appreciate what he means to us, board president Donald LaFerla said in a news release.

In his short time at Southeast, the university has continued progress relating to retention and graduation goals, secured program-specific accreditations, and developed new graduate and undergraduate programs, all while navigating very difficult financial circumstances, many of which are beyond the schools control.

Vargas has been a good fit for Southeast, and has worked well with talented people within his administration. The contract does not include a raise, which sends a good message to the rest of the faculty and staff.

We hope the financial situation at the state level improves, and Vargas can lead in better economic times. We wish him the best during the next three years.