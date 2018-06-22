USO show to benefit Southeast students' trip to New York

Southeast Missouri State University students, community members and the Jerry Ford Orchestra will perform "An American Hero: USO Show" July 6 at Southeast's River Campus to benefit Southeast students traveling to the upcoming New York Musical Festival in New York.

Ford said the event is to support 30 Southeast Missouri State University students who are headed to the festival to perform "An American Hero."

He explained one of the reasons he was asked to be part of the fundraiser was due to the turnout of a previous show at the River Campus -- Sounds for Hounds -- that raised almost $20,000 for the police canine unit.

"They just called me and said Ken Stilson's 'American Hero' has been accepted for a festival in New York,' one of ten or eleven out of 250 submissions," Ford said. "They asked me if I'd do that and I said sure."

According to Ford, it's very expensive to send the students on a trip, especially one that includes five performances.

The July 6 show at the River Campus at 7:30 p.m. will include Jerry Ford Orchestra's renditions of a vast array of 1940s music including "Woodchopper's Ball," "String of Pearls," "Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree," "Slow Boat to China," "In the Mood," "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," "I'll Be Seeing You" and "Sing Sing Sing (With a Swing)" -- classics made famous by Louis Prima, Benny Goodman, Rosemary Clooney, Frank Sinatra, The Andrew Sisters and Glenn Miller, according to a news release.

Ford said three numbers also would be performed with the Jerry Ford Orchestra on July 6 including Southeast student Brodrick Twiggs, Clay Hahs and Tina Trickey.

Twiggs will perform the Ray Charles version of "America the Beautiful"; Hahs will present "There Is Nothing Like A Dame" from Rodgers & Hammersteins' "South Pacific"; and Trickey will perform "I'm Gonna Get You on a Slowboat to China" by Frank Loesser, according to Ford.

The release also stated that the July 6 would include selections from the Southeast-produced "An American Hero," including "Waiting on the Mailman," "Tighten Your Bootstraps" and "Go Get Your Apron On."

In addition to a video presentation, there would also be "a big military salute, because 'An American Hero' is about World War II,'" Ford said. The performance will be held in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by contacting the River Campus Box Office or by calling (573) 651-2265. Tickets are also available online at rivercampus.org.

Tickets for active military or veterans are $20 and proceeds from ticket sales will help support travel costs of the Southeast group to New York City in late July.

You may also make a donation online at impact.semo.edu/campaigns/musicalfestival/.

