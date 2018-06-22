Jackson lists chapel as historic landmark, approves nearby subdivision

BEN MATTHEWS Order this photo

Old McKendree Chapel, Cemetery and grounds is Jackson's first historic landmark, created under the city's historic preservation ordinance, according to a city news release.

The chapel, located off South Old Orchard Road on Bainbridge Road in Jackson, is already listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and has been since 1984, the release stated -- that entry doesn't include the cemetery.

But this landmark designation includes the cemetery and chapel, for about 15 acres of property.

The National Register nomination documents the chapel as the oldest surviving Protestant church in Missouri, pre-dating Missouri's statehood.

The property is maintained by the McKendree Chapel Memorial Foundation, an affiliate of the Missouri Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, according to oldmckendree.org.

In a video on the website, Mary Harriet Talbut said, "This place is about the earth and what's here, and it was created here. It makes you think inward."

Original preservation efforts to restore the chapel were successful, and efforts continue to keep the chapel in excellent condition -- to allow for weddings, other events, and the annual services in September, according to the video.

The foundation applied for the designation, and the five-member historic preservation committee, established in 2017, reviewed and approved the application, according to the release.

The chapel was built and consecrated in 1819, but camp meetings on the site date back to 1806, according to the release.

By the 1880s, the chapel had fallen into disrepair, but in the 1930s, it was restored and rededicated.

Special services are planned in September 2019 to commemorate the 200th anniversary, the website stated.

New subdivision nearby

Nearby, a new subdivision called McKendree's Crossing was approved unanimously by the Board of Aldermen at its regular Monday meeting and, said building superintendent Janet Sanders, the first building permit was approved Wednesday.

Sanders said the project was strictly a private development, even though it falls within the bounds of Jackson's tax-increment finance, or TIF, district.

The initial plan for all of South Old Orchard Road was to build a commercial corridor, Sanders said, "but businesses want to be in proximity to houses."

So, she said, the council felt this subdivision would be a good addition to the area, and could spur development closer to the East Main Street intersection.

Developer Bobby Gray of Mastercraft Development said the lots are roughly one-quarter acre in the first phase, which contains 18 lots.

The lots will have Jackson utilities, including high-speed internet, Gray noted.

"There will be a variety of pricing," Gray said, with slab homes likely to be in the $170,000 range and homes with basements probably priced at about $220,000.

Gray said the total development is platted for 70 lots.

"We think the location is great, and will provide great access to both communities: Cape and Jackson," Gray said.

