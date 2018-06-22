Weekend Outlook: My birthday wish for you

I'll be turning "the big 3-0" on Sunday, and I couldn't think of a better way for you to spend my birthday weekend than with food, performances, airplanes and a visit from the official Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Enjoy!

Rock it out

If you've never attended a Rock in the Rock Garden at Jackson City Park, you need to check it out. Guitarist and vocalist Scott Holt is performing today at 7:30 p.m. and Barrell 131 will be offering samples and selling wines and beers. You can also bring your own favorite beverage if you want -- just don't forget a lawn chair.

Cleared for takeoff!

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is hosting "Flying Legends of Victory tour featuring B-25 bomber 'Maid in the Shade'" through Sunday, featuring the WWII-era 1942 Doolittle Raid exhibit.

Tour hours and pricing:

Friday through Sunday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Standard plane tour fees are $10 per person and $20 per family of four, but may vary by tour location.

Rides in the aircraft will be offered Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $325 (waist gunner seats) or $650 (jump seats in nose).

For details and to reserve a seat call (480) 462-2992.

'Little shop, little shoppa horrors'

"Little Shop of Horrors" is part of the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus Summer Arts Festival Season running though June 27 in the Rust Flexible Theatre.

It's one of the longest running off-Broadway shows and can be described as a deliciously dark sci-fi comedy musical accompanied by a stunning 1960s pop/rock score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

It focuses on Seymour, a meek and dejected floral shop employee who finds an unusual plant, which he adoringly names "Audrey II." Surprises await as this strange and unusual plant develops a soulful voice, a sailor mouth and a taste for human blood.

Show times:

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Buffet time is the best time

The Masonic Temple Association is hosting an all-you-can-eat breakfast Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits, gravy, coffee, milk and orange juice.

Tickets are $6 for adults and may be purchased at the door. Children 5 years and under eat for free.

Sky-high

If it's not raining, bring along your radio-controlled aircraft to Cape Fly Hi at Galaxy Park in Cape Girardeau and join in on the fun 9 to 11:30 a.m. Free hot dogs will be served at 11 a.m.

For all information and to RSVP, contact John Coffman, (573) 334-4706 or Phil Hagler, (573) 803-8490.

Noodles and sweets

Scopus United Methodist Church in Scopus, Missouri, will host a free spaghetti dinner and ice cream social Saturday from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

All are welcome to attend.

What are The 39 Steps?

Also part of the River Campus Summer Arts Festival Season is "The 39 Steps," with its last performance Sunday at 2 p.m.

"The 39 Steps" is a comedy by Patrick Barlow and John Buchan. It's based on the novel and Alfred Hitchcock's movie where whodunit meets a spicy spy novel. It takes one boring man's life and thrusts it into that of a nationwide manhunt while trying to evade the mysterious 39 Steps organization.