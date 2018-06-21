State 4-H Poultry Day Results

COLUMBIA, Mo.  The University of Missouri Extension State 4-H Poultry Day was held on June 9, 2018 with over 65 participants from around the state. The 2018 contest included a Junior Division and Senior Division Avian Quiz Bowl, Photo Contest, a Dozen Egg Contest, Judging Contest, and Educational sessions.

Through the leadership provided by Dr. Jesse Lyons and Tony Perryman, the State 4-H Poultry day provided youth with the opportunity to gain firsthand experience in cutting edge industry practices as well as basic poultry knowledge. 4-H members gained skills in grading eggs and poultry, identifying meat cuts, and selection of quality poultry all while networking with youth from around the state who shared similar interests. This year the morning workshops focused on exploration of the poultry barbeque program and egg preparation techniques. Renee Peters, Steven Peters, and Brent Seyer Cape Girardeau County 4-H members, helped lead the educational sessions.

Thirteen Cape Girardeau county 4-H members competed in the 2018 State 4-H Poultry Contest on the University of Missouri campus.

Ashley Fritsche placed 2nd, Alex Seyer placed 3rd, and Dalton Seabaugh placed 4th overall in the senior division which qualifies them to compete at the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference in November in Louisville, Kentucky.

In the junior division, Anna Ahrens placed 4th, Emilie Seabaugh 5th, Hunter Aufdenberg 7th, Asher Ahrens 8th, Kasen Ahrens 9th, Austin Bodenstein was 10th, Coebie Glastetter 14th, Ryan Glenzy 15th and Miles Huenefeldt was 20th. Brice Huenefeldt participated in the Clover Kid division.

Hunter Aufdenberg placed 1st in the best dozen-egg contest.