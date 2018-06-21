TEENS GATHER ON MU CAMPUS FOR 73rd STATE 4-H CONGRESS

Youth from every corner of the state gathered on the University of Missouri campus May 31  June 3 for the 72nd annual State 4-H Congress. Around 200 teens, ages 14-18, participated in a variety of hands-on workshops that fit their interests. The workshops, ranging from science to leadership in focus, were supplemented with experiences at MU Athletics facilities, social activities, and inspirational speakers throughout the event.

There were thirteen youth from Cape Girardeau County who attended and two adults chaperones. Attending were Caleb Aufdenberg, Hannah Aufdenberg, Zach Aufdenberg, Lauren Crutsinger, Morgan Crutsinger, Ashley Fritsche, Anthony Kobak, Adam Koenig, Samuel Koenig, Dalton Seabaugh, Brent Seyer, Anthony Strack, and Hailey Yates. Chaperones are Steve Aufdenberg and Jan Koenig.

4-H is about setting your life course on a more positive trajectory," said Lesley Meier, 4-H Youth Development Specialist. State 4-H Congress helps teens develop important life skills, explore careers and make positive new friends from across the state.

State 4-H Congress delegates also elect 38 peers to represent them on the states 4-H council for the coming year. This council works with faculty from MU and Lincoln University to represent youth and provide a youth voice in the continued development of Missouri 4-H programs.

4-H in Missouri is the youth development arm of MU Extension. About 22,000 Missouri children and youth participate in 4-H clubs, and over 230,000 children and teens in all were reached by Missouri 4-H programs last year. Current research shows that youth involved with 4-H are more likely to pursue careers in science, excel in leadership, go to college, and embrace healthier lifestyles.