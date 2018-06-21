2018 Missouri 4-H Equine Tour

Forty-nine enthusiastic Missouri 4-H teens embarked upon the eighth annual 4-H Equine Career and Horse Industry Tour in late May, 2018 traveling to destinations in Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado. The quote from Mary Webb, Saddle your dreams before you ride them sums up the focus of this great opportunity for youth who hope to couple their equine passion with a career. Shelbie Scheffer, from the Arnsberg 4-H Club in Cape Girardeau County, participated.

The tour explored the ranching and rodeo world at the renowned Nebraska Sand Hills Haythorn Ranch and had a special behind-the-chutes tour at the famous Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. Participants gained insight into equine and animal science programs at Nebraska Agriculture Technical College and Colorado State, watched morning practices of the famous Westernaires, which is a youth drill and trick-riding troupe. Equine welfare issues were a focus at the Elm Creek, Nebraska, Bureau Land Management wild horse facility and a visit at an equine rescue facility. The highlight for all was a trail ride in the Rocky Mountains near Estes Park with breakfast on the trail. The tour also included a visit with two celebrity horses, War Paint, the Kansas City Chiefs mascot and Thunder, the Denver Broncos mascot.

Over the past twelve years, this equine tour has helped over 500 young people make informed, educational decisions about their future with horses. Their dreams may have widened, their career path may have been changed or their future educational plans may have been altered to clarify their current goals.

For more information about 4-H and the 4-H Equine tour, contact your local Extension office or visit: visit: http://mo4h.missouri.edu/