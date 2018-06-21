- Peter Kinder resigns federal agency post, concludes position unnecessary and waste of tax dollars (6/16/18)2
- Longtime downtown Cape bartender Marcellus Jones remembered by friends (6/12/18)2
- Committee to start planning process for indoor aquatic center in Cape (6/20/18)1
- Stormy Daniels to visit East Cape Girardeau (6/13/18)20
- Southeast to spend $150,000 to refresh brand with Ohio firm (6/19/18)6
- A community rallies behind Honorable Young Men's Club (6/16/18)1
- New urban dance studio opens on Broadway (6/15/18)2
- Jackson natives compete in 260-mile canoe race (6/16/18)1
- Mother, child reportedly hit by car in Cape Girardeau (6/18/18)
- Neal Boyd blessed us all with his God-given talent (6/19/18)
Local Teens Elected to Missouri State 4-H Council
Four teens recently returned from Columbia where they were elected as a 4-H Regional Representatives to the Missouri State 4-H Council. The election took place as part of the 72nd annual State 4-H Congress, May 30 June 1, which was attended by almost 200 Missouri teens.
The State 4-H Council is a group of teens who represent the voice of youth for Missouri 4-H, serving as mentors, ambassadors, and playing a major role in statewide 4-H events. 4-H is the youth development arm of MU Extension. Last year around 22,000 Missouri children and youth participated in a 4-H club, over 25,000 participated in a school program, and over 183,000 participated in a 4-H special interest program.
Southeast Regional Representatives are Raylee Leimer, Bollinger County, Beth Lincoln, Bollinger County, Brent Seyer, Cape Girardeau County and Laura Stickles, Stoddard County.