Local Teens Elected to Missouri State 4-H Council

Four teens recently returned from Columbia where they were elected as a 4-H Regional Representatives to the Missouri State 4-H Council. The election took place as part of the 72nd annual State 4-H Congress, May 30  June 1, which was attended by almost 200 Missouri teens.

The State 4-H Council is a group of teens who represent the voice of youth for Missouri 4-H, serving as mentors, ambassadors, and playing a major role in statewide 4-H events. 4-H is the youth development arm of MU Extension. Last year around 22,000 Missouri children and youth participated in a 4-H club, over 25,000 participated in a school program, and over 183,000 participated in a 4-H special interest program.

Southeast Regional Representatives are Raylee Leimer, Bollinger County, Beth Lincoln, Bollinger County, Brent Seyer, Cape Girardeau County and Laura Stickles, Stoddard County.