Historic plane on display at Cape airport

Editorial

You still have a few days left to check out the historic "Maid in the Shade" B-25J Mitchell Bomber at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Photographer Ben Matthews had a great time capturing some images of two World War II veterans from the Veterans Home taking a ride in the plane that made a name for itself during World War II. Go to semissourian.com to check out his photo gallery; it'll warm your heart. We will republish several of his images in Sunday's Good Times section as well.

The plane is on display as part of the Flying Legends of Victory Tour. It is one of 34 World War II aircraft of its type still flying. The plane is on display from 2 to 6 p.m. through Sunday. Tours of the plane cost $10, and rides will be available through Sunday at $325 and up.

According to the Flying Legends website, the B-25 was used mainly as a low-altitude strafe and skip bomber. According to the website nearly 10,000 B-25s were produced.

If you're a history buff, an aviation lover or have a friend or loved one in the military, a visit to the airport this weekend sounds like a good use of your time and money.