- Peter Kinder resigns federal agency post, concludes position unnecessary and waste of tax dollars (6/16/18)2
- Stormy Daniels to visit East Cape Girardeau (6/13/18)20
- Longtime downtown Cape bartender Marcellus Jones remembered by friends (6/12/18)2
- Committee to start planning process for indoor aquatic center in Cape (6/20/18)1
- A community rallies behind Honorable Young Men's Club (6/16/18)1
- Southeast to spend $150,000 to refresh brand with Ohio firm (6/19/18)6
- New urban dance studio opens on Broadway (6/15/18)2
- Jackson natives compete in 260-mile canoe race (6/16/18)1
- Couple charged in beating death at Brick's (6/13/18)
- Mother, child reportedly hit by car in Cape Girardeau (6/18/18)
Rule change on Title X funds
The proposed rule change to the Title X family planning program -- also known as a "gag rule" -- is both offensive and hazardous to women's health.
East Missouri Action Agency (located in Cape Girardeau, Park Hills, and Fredericktown) has been a Title X provider for decades, and in 2017 served over 1,100 individuals. EMAA prides itself on providing high-quality, affordable family planning services, including birth control, STD testing and treatment, and cancer screenings.
If implemented, this proposed rule would make it impossible for health care providers to provide medically accurate information. As a nurse practitioner, I am appalled that this administration is seeking to undermine both medical ethics and reproductive rights.
Title X program serves 4 million patients each year, including nearly 40,000 in Missouri. It is a cost-effective program that has, until now, enjoyed bipartisan support.
Title X services often serve as the gateway into health care and, for some patients, Title X is their only source of medical care. Undermining this network would not only result in more unintended pregnancies, but also in poorer health outcomes in vulnerable communities across Missouri; teen pregnancy, unintended pregnancy, and STD rates will assuredly rise.
I'm urging the administration to rethink these proposed rules. We should be increasing funding for family planning services all across the country and making it easier for women, men, and adolescents to access the health care they need -- not hindering and restricting them.
Lucia Obergoenner, Cape Girardeau