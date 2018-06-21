*Menu
Texas Roadhouse holds fundraiser for Cape Christian Community School

Thursday, June 21, 2018
Texas Roadhouse recently hosted a fundraiser for Cape Christian Community School, designating a portion of their proceeds for the day to the school. Texas Roadhouse is the schools first corporate sponsor. In the picture: Andy Armadillo, mascot, Keith Baker, Cape Christian board president, Kylah Hensley and Olivia Harris. Cape Christian Community School is a nondenominational Christian school in Cape Girardeau.

