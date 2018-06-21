Climbing Cucumber

Most read stories
- Peter Kinder resigns federal agency post, concludes position unnecessary and waste of tax dollars (6/16/18)2
- Longtime downtown Cape bartender Marcellus Jones remembered by friends (6/12/18)2
- Committee to start planning process for indoor aquatic center in Cape (6/20/18)1
- Stormy Daniels to visit East Cape Girardeau (6/13/18)20
- Southeast to spend $150,000 to refresh brand with Ohio firm (6/19/18)6
- A community rallies behind Honorable Young Men's Club (6/16/18)1
- New urban dance studio opens on Broadway (6/15/18)2
- Jackson natives compete in 260-mile canoe race (6/16/18)1
- Mother, child reportedly hit by car in Cape Girardeau (6/18/18)
- Neal Boyd blessed us all with his God-given talent (6/19/18)