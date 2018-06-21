*Menu
Climbing Cucumber

Thursday, June 21, 2018
User-submitted story by Kyla Naeter
Karen Gentry with her cucumber plant!

This is my Grandma, Karen Gentry, with her climbing cucumber plant June 21, 2018! Just one plant has grown up this tall already! She wanted it to grow up her swing frame. That it did!

She has always had a green thumb and teaches us something new every day. You should see the rest of her yard!

