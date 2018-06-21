*Menu
Cape Girardeau Nurse Surprised with $2,000 Scholarship to WGU Missouri

Thursday, June 21, 2018
Thursday, June 21, 2018
User-submitted story by Pamela Powell
WGU Missouri Community Relations Manager John Hardin presents a scholarship check to Christine Kitchen.

Cape Girardeau resident Christine Kitchen was recently surprised with a $2,000 I Have a Dream scholarship to WGU Missouri. The scholarship is for Missourians who have always dreamed of completing their college degree and advancing their career but faced challenges that prevented them from moving forward.

Kitchen works for St. Francis Healthcare as an ambulatory care nurse. She was officially presented with the scholarship on June 5 by WGU Missouri Community Relations Manager John Hardin. Kitchen is pursuing her masters degree in health leadership at WGU Missouri.

