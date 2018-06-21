The Southeast Missourian recruited 10 local "foodies" to give us their opinions every week about the dining scene and food in the Cape Girardeau region.
Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
MOSCOW -- Burger King says its sorry for offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant from World Cup players.
Critics assailed the offer, announced on Russian social media, as sexist and demeaning.
The announcement was removed Tuesday from Burger Kings social media accounts but is still circulating among Russian social network users. It promised a reward to women who get the best football genes and ensure the success of the Russian team for generations to come.
The fast food company posted a Russian-language statement on local network VKontakte saying we offer apologies for the announcement we made. It was too offensive. The company didnt respond to requests from The Associated Press for comment.
Ads in Russia often play on sexist stereotypes, notably ads around sports events like the World Cup. Womens rights activists have been increasingly speaking out against them.
More World Cup coverage at www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup
- Ask a foodie: Which restaurant is your favorite late-night dive? (6/21/18)
- FDA reconsiders added sugar label for maple syrup, honey (6/21/18)
- Foodie Panel weighs in on BBQ (6/14/18)
- Dining Russian-style at the World Cup (6/14/18)
- Ask a foodie: Which restaurant has your favorite french fry? (6/7/18)
- Who has your favorite 'sammich'? (5/31/18)
- Foodies spread their wings in search of the best bird (5/24/18)
- Foodies share their farmers market faves (5/10/18)
- A hot mess: Panelists weigh in on wings, get a little saucy (5/3/18)
- Ask a foodie: What's your favorite place for brunch? (4/5/18)