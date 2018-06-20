Local cheerleader receives more than one cheer scholarship

Local cheerleader receives Cheer Scholarship. Alexis Lewallen 2018 graduate of Scott City High School started off at Athletes plus, then to Middle School, lastly High School cheer. Cheerleading at Scott City has giving her the opportunity to do alot of things. After attending a universal Cheerleaders Association summer camp Lewallen was giving a chance to try out as an All American Cheerleader. At the end of camp she was named all american. She was given a choice to attend several high-profile events, such as The Disney Citrus Bowl, the Macy;s Day thanksgiving Parade or the London New Years Day Parade. She chose the once in a lifetime trip to see the London and all it had to offer. It has been one blessing after another. Now graduated this year 2018 she has been offered a cheer scholarship along with the A+ from two different schools. Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff Mo and Missouri Valley. Three Rivers college has offered $2000.00 a semester. Missouri Valley has offered $11,000.00 a year. She is so excited that she will be attending both schools starting off with Three Rivers College and then finishing at Missouri Valley. She will be majoring in education and her minor is in Theater.