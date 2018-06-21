Overbey served port well; retires this month

Editorial

Dan Overbey has been talking about retirement for a number of years now. It's finally going to stick.

Overbey has been the executive director of the Southeast Missouri Regional Port for the last quarter century.

And he's finally walking away. June 30 will be his final day.

Overbey is a kind man, the type of man who likes to talk about the work done at the port, but the kind of man who doesn't necessarily want the spotlight. He's guided the progress of the port for 25 years without a hint of controversy, but with many challenges.

As reported by Mark Bliss, Overbey's role included everything from transportation planning and engineering to financing and marketing. His job was to make sure to keep track of the port's many parts and make sure they all fit together.

Overbey grew up in Sikeston and graduated from Southeast Missouri State University, where he studied business. He worked at various jobs before landing at the port, each of which helped prepare him for the role.

According to Bliss' report, the port authority was formed in 1975, but was still struggling in the 1990s, as a sales tax ended. Over time, the port attracted more tenants and revenue, and in 1994 the port bought its railroad. Today, the port handles about 6,000 rail cars per year. The port now leases to about a dozen operations, has $29 million in assets and employs 150 people.

Overbey said he's ready for a change and looks forward to retirement with his wife and spending time with family.

Overbey is a good man who has greatly enhanced the economics of the region. He's been a dedicated and hardworking public servant and we wish him well as he enters retirement.