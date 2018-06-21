- Peter Kinder resigns federal agency post, concludes position unnecessary and waste of tax dollars (6/16/18)2
- Stormy Daniels to visit East Cape Girardeau (6/13/18)20
- Longtime downtown Cape bartender Marcellus Jones remembered by friends (6/12/18)2
- A community rallies behind Honorable Young Men's Club (6/16/18)1
- Couple charged in beating death at Brick's (6/13/18)
- Southeast to spend $150,000 to refresh brand with Ohio firm (6/19/18)6
- New urban dance studio opens on Broadway (6/15/18)2
- Jackson natives compete in 260-mile canoe race (6/16/18)1
- Feeding deer in Bollinger, Cape and Perry counties prohibited soon to help curb spread of CWD (6/13/18)7
- New Zaxby's restaurant open in Cape (6/13/18)3
Disgrace at the border
What is happening at the border is a disgrace on a par with the internment of Japanese citizens during World War II. Seizing small children, or any age child, and isolating them from their parents is simply immoral. When Jesus said, "Suffer the little children to come unto me" this was not the picture He envisioned.
We rightly criticize terrorists for hiding behind civilian populations. This policy is equally abhorrent. Both use the innocent as political pawns, doing great damage to those least able to defend themselves. We cannot morally or ethically allow babies to be the cudgel against immigration.
It's hard to reconcile this flagrant abuse of human rights with American exceptionalism. It's even harder to reconcile it with the actions of a "Christian nation."
I call upon my elected representatives, Senators Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill and Representative Jason Smith to stop this, today.
Cheryl Hanschen, Jackson