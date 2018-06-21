Disgrace at the border

Letter to the Editor

What is happening at the border is a disgrace on a par with the internment of Japanese citizens during World War II. Seizing small children, or any age child, and isolating them from their parents is simply immoral. When Jesus said, "Suffer the little children to come unto me" this was not the picture He envisioned.

We rightly criticize terrorists for hiding behind civilian populations. This policy is equally abhorrent. Both use the innocent as political pawns, doing great damage to those least able to defend themselves. We cannot morally or ethically allow babies to be the cudgel against immigration.

It's hard to reconcile this flagrant abuse of human rights with American exceptionalism. It's even harder to reconcile it with the actions of a "Christian nation."

I call upon my elected representatives, Senators Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill and Representative Jason Smith to stop this, today.

Cheryl Hanschen, Jackson