Softball Field #3 dedicated to Lilly Berry

Tuesday, June 19, 2018
User-submitted story by Jackson Girls Softball League Board Members
Lilly's family: Joshua Randol, Stella Berry, Riley Randol and Jobi Berry. photo courtesy of Cynde Sharrock

On Thursday, June 14th, Field #3 in the Jackson City Park was dedicated to Lilly Berry. Her uniform will be found on the outfield fence on field #3 along with new benches at the field in memory of her. Lilly Berry passed away on June 7, 2017 after an extended stay in the Pediatric ICU at Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis. Lilly was 7 years old. Lilly Jolie lit up a room with her sparkly and spunky personality and will always be remembered for her love for softball. She will forever be in our hearts.

