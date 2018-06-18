Premier Physical Therapy honored by Department of Defense for patriotic support

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense office, announced that Premier Physical Therapy of Cape Girardeau was honored with a Patriot Award in recognition of extraordinary support of its employees serving in the National Guard and Reserves.

Dennis Riney, Chief Executive Officer, PT, was nominated by Kimberly Blaylock, Marketing Director for Premier Physical Therapy, and also a Motor Transport Operator with the 1221st Transportation Company, Missouri Army National Guard in Dexter.

Dennis supports my military obligations with no questions asked. He supports the military by providing the staff with R.E.D. (Remember Everyone Deployed) shirts to wear on Fridays. He is proud to display military items in the waiting room in support of Veterans.

The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees, who like the citizen warriors before them, have answered their nations call to serve, said Admiral Lee Metcalf (Retired), Missouri ESGR State Chair. Supportive employers are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nations Guard and Reserve units.

Premier Physical Therapy focuses on providing orthopedic, spine and hand therapy. They have four convenient locations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Advance and Perryville, Missouri. They see most new patients within 24 hours. Call 573-335-7868 or visit sendmetopremier.com.

ESGR seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. Paramount to ESGR's mission is encouraging employment of Guardsmen and Reservists who bring integrity, global perspective and proven leadership to the civilian workforce. For more information about ESGR outreach programs or volunteer opportunities, call 1-800-336-4590 or visit www.ESGR.mil.