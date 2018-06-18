Burrito-Ville to hold #GiveBacktoCape fundraiser for the Cape Girardeau Police Department

CAPE GIRARDEAU--- Burrito-Ville, a locally owned and operated restaurant, will hold its #GiveBacktoCape fundraiser on June 27 from 5-9 p.m. to help fund the Cape Girardeau Police Departments Wellness and Fitness Room. Burrito-Ville will donate 10 percent of all sales from 5-9 p.m., including t-shirts, gift certificates, food, and beverages.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department recently completed the construction of a brand new station and municipal court building at 2530 Maria Louise Lane. The building has a dedicated space for a wellness and fitness, which will be accessible to personnel for fitness training and learning new techniques for de-escalation when interacting with suspects.

We want to keep our officers safe while ensuring officers can handle difficult interactions as effectively as possible, Sergeant McCall said.

Attendees at the #GiveBacktoCape event will enjoy great food and drinks, meet a K9, have your car seat checked and talk with officers about new programs at the department. Families are encouraged to attend.

During the year, Burrito-Ville holds a #GiveBacktoCape event in support of a local organization. You must be a local charity to be considered.

Contact burritoville913@gmail.com for more information.