Boy Scout Crew 4005, Cape Girardeau at Swift High Adventure Base

Boy Scout Crew 4005, of Cape Girardeau spent the week of June 10th at Boy Scout High Adventure Swift Base located between Fredericktown and Farmington, MO. Swift Base activities include a high and low ropes course, sailing, rifle and pistol shooting, mountain boarding, archery, paddle boarding, horseback riding, water skiing, tubing, hiking, backpacking, mountain biking to name a few. Venturing is for young women and men between the ages of 14 to 21. Venturing concentrates on high adventure outdoor activities and leadership development. Crew 4005 meets at the VFW in Cape Girardeau. Youth interested is joining should contact Shawnee District Scout office at 573-335-3346.