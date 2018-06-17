*Menu
Boy Scout Crew 4005, Cape Girardeau at Swift High Adventure Base

Sunday, June 17, 2018
User-submitted story by Van Ayers
Lance Upchurch, Jackson, MO of Boy Scout Crew 4005, rappels off a 70 ft. bluff at Swift High Adventure Base. Swift Base is located at S-F Boy Scout Ranch outside of Fredericktown, MO. Boy Scout Venture Crew 4005 is sponsored by Cape Girardeau VFW. Venturing is for young men and women 14-21 years of age.

Boy Scout Crew 4005, of Cape Girardeau spent the week of June 10th at Boy Scout High Adventure Swift Base located between Fredericktown and Farmington, MO. Swift Base activities include a high and low ropes course, sailing, rifle and pistol shooting, mountain boarding, archery, paddle boarding, horseback riding, water skiing, tubing, hiking, backpacking, mountain biking to name a few. Venturing is for young women and men between the ages of 14 to 21. Venturing concentrates on high adventure outdoor activities and leadership development. Crew 4005 meets at the VFW in Cape Girardeau. Youth interested is joining should contact Shawnee District Scout office at 573-335-3346.

Lani Bleil, Cape Girardeau, MO of Boy Scout Crew 4005 experiences rock climbing at Boy Scout Swift Base outside of Fredericktown, MO.
Beta Epps, Cape Girardeau and Jacob Homer, Jackson, MO return from sailing on Nims Lake at Swift Base. Nims Lake located at S-F Scout Ranch is the largest privately owned lake in Missouri. Sailing, motorboating, kayaking, paddleboarding and canoeing are offered at S-F Scout Ranch.
