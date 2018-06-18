Deadlines approaching for Spirit of America nomination

Editorial

Thursday is the last day to submit a nomination for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award.

The award recognizes an individual who serves his or her community while standing for the values that embody the American spirit.

The Spirit of America Award includes a $1,000 cash prize to the nominating organization of the recipient.

While several of the previous recipients are veterans, military service is not required for the honor.

The winner will be recognized in the July 3 Southeast Missourian and on Independence Day before the City of Cape Girardeaus Great American Fourth of July Celebration at the Arena Park grandstand.

Past winners are Pete Poe (2017), Jim Bollinger (2016), Jerry Ford (2015), Mary Kasten (2014), Kenneth Bender (2013), Kent Zickfield (2012), David Hitt (2011), Rob Callahan (2010), Harry Rediger (2009), Jane Randol Jackson (2008), James Harnes Sr. (2007), Neal Edwards (2006), Melvin Gateley (2005), Dr. Dan Cotner (2004) and John Doc Yallaly (2003).

Nominations can be made online at www.semissourian.com/spirit or by using the form that periodically appears in the Southeast Missourian. Print forms must be delivered to the Southeast Missourian offices by 5 p.m. Thursday. The nomination should be 250 words or fewer, include nominees charitable and social memberships and why you believe the nominee embodies the American spirit through patriotism, loyalty, generosity, civility and a strong work ethic.

Organizations and individuals in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Stoddard and Scott counties in Missouri and Union, Pulaski and Alexander counties in Illinois are invited to submit nominations.

Even if your nominee doesnt win, we will publish all serious and full nominations in the newspaper. This is a good time to highlight a person in your life who embodies the Spirit of America.