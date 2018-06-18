Thank you for editorial

Letter to the Editor

Again, thank you for the lovely opinion piece written in the Missourian about me and my tenure at Alma Schrader. It was beautifully written and totally unexpected.

It has always been an honor and a privilege to partner with the Missourian. You have been gracious and kind to cover Schrader over the years. I know that under my successors influence, Schrader will continue to be the kind of school we want in our community. Learning and Serving Together is the mission. It has been wonderful doing both with you.

RUTH ANN ORR, retired principal of Alma Schrader Elementary School, Cape Girardeau