Hats off to area local valedictorians' impressive performances

Editorial

High school graduations have come and gone, but we're still having a good time learning about our area valedictorians.

For the past couple of weeks the newspaper has profiled and photographed several of the area's brightest students.

We enjoy learning about their favorite moments and future plans. When asked where they see themselves in 10 years, some have said a doctor or a veterinarian. When answering her survey, Morgan Kluge of Central High School simply said "In debt."

Extra points to Kluge for wit.

We offer our congratulations to all our valedictorians, and we hope you enjoy the features as well in our Good Times section on Sundays.