Spirit of America donation

Letter to the Editor

Editor's note: Pete Poe was recognized in 2017 as the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America award. Nominations for the 2018 Spirit of America Award continue through Thursday, June 21.

We are so honored to have received the gift of $500 from the Southeast Missourian as the designated charity for the Spirit of America award to Mr. Pete Poe. [Editor's note: Another $500 was donated to Saint Francis Foundation on behalf of Poe through the Spirit of American Award.]

Pete truly embodies that spirit and has demonstrated it throughout his life. We are so proud of Pete. We are also very grateful to the Southeast Missourian for implementing and continuing this meaningful tribute to our great country and the people who make it so great.

On behalf of Community Counseling Center and those that we serve -- we thank you for this kind and generous act of caring.

With appreciation,

MARY E. BURTON, CFRE, executive director, Community Counseling Center