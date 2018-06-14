Who's your Newsmaker? It's time to nominate

Editorial

Since 2014, the Southeast Missourian, in coordination with our business publication, now called B Magazine, has recognized area Newsmakers.

We profile a number of movers, shakers, do-gooders and local people of interest, and honor them with a plaque at a casual ceremony at First Midwest Bank.

The deadline for nomination is July 11. If you know someone who has made a significant contribution to the community, please go to www.semissourian.com/forms/newsmakers to nominate.

In the past, the Southeast Missourian has recognized business up-and-comers, leaders at not-for-profit organizations, police and other public servants, animal rescue advocates, media represenatitves and others.

All nominees must reside in the B Magazine coverage area which includes Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger, Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, New Madrid, Butler and Dunklin counties.

Think about someone in your circle of colleagues, contacts and friends and who makes your community better. Then go nominate. We'd like to spotlight all those Newsmakers who make our region great.