Stormy Daniels to visit East Cape Girardeau

An adult film actress embroiled in a legal battle with President Donald Trump will visit The Pony in East Cape Girardeau on Sunday.

Stormy Daniels will perform at The Pony strip club on Fathers Day and be available for meet and greets, according to a recent news release.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married, according to numerous reports. Trump has denied the affair.

She is fighting to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 election, but that she claims Trump himself never signed. That agreement included a $130,000 payment to Daniels in exchange for staying silent on the alleged affair with Trump. There are legal questions whether the payment was an illegal contribution to President Trumps campaign.

Daniels will be on a five-city tour, including Memphis, Tennessee, and Evansville, Indiana.