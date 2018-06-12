*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

A storm is brewing

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
User-submitted story by Deb Boyer Maevers
Storm brewing

Taken as the storm came through this afternoon. It was as dark as night in the middle of the afternoon. Street lights on in the middle of the day. Makes for a dramatic photo.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: