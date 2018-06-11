*Menu
Excelsior Chapter, Order of DeMolay Named 2018 Chapter of the Year

Monday, June 11, 2018
User-submitted story by R. Pensel
Excelsior Chapter, Order of DeMolay attended Missouri DeMolay Conclave over Memorial Day Weekend. The Chapter won numerous athletic and ritual awards and was named the 2018 Chapter of the Year.

