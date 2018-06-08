Local schools represent Southeast Missouri well at state tournament

Editorial

Southeast Missouri was well represented at the state Final Four last week.

Oran's baseball team and St. Vincent's girls soccer teams both took home state titles.

Oran beat St. Elisabeth 4-1, making the fifth time in the last six season that a team from District 2 has taken the state crown, according to a story by Phillip Suitts. Before this season, Bell City had won the title three years in a row.

As for St. Vincent, the Indians won the championship game 2-0 against Principia.

They reached the top of the mountain and created memories they'll never forget.

Notre Dame's girls soccer team also reached the Final Four, doing so for the second straight year. The Bulldogs gave up a late goal and lost 1-0 in the final after a stellar season, finishing 23-4-1.

And, finally, Jackson's girls soccer team broke through and advanced to the Final Four this year. It was the first appearance at state for Jackson, which finished fourth after a 1-0 overtime loss in the semifinals then a 4-0 loss in the third-place game.

Congratulations to all these teams, not just for winning but for the dedication, perseverance and teamwork it took to reach the pinnacle of high school sports in Missouri. Well done!